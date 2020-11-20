General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: 3 News

No aides of ex-Prez Rawlings picked up - Office

Late Jerry John Rawlings, Former President of Ghana

A source at the Office of Former President Jerry John Rawlings has denied reports that two aides of the late former president were picked up on Thursday, November 19 by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).



The source, however, confirmed that a research assistant at the Office, by name Barbara, was picked up but later released.



Meanwhile, Dela Cofie, who is familiar with the situation at the Office of Former President Jerry John Rawlings, has issued a rejoinder to the news report, claiming it was “half-truth and outright misrepresentation”.



“While I am able to confirm that one person- Barbara was picked up and released later in the day, there’s no such arrest of Thelma as the report suggests,” he stated.

“Again, the two are NOT AIDES to former President Rawlings. Barbara works as a research assistant at the office of the ex-president.”



He warned: “Whoever is behind this misleading media reportage ought to know better. These are difficult times, and families are mourning.”



The former president died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.