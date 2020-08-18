Regional News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: GNA

No active coronavirus Case recorded in Gomoa Central - DCE

More than 40,000 people who tested positive have recovered

The Gomoa Central District in the Central Region has recorded no case of Coronavirus since Ghana reported its first case on March 12.



Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central, made this known in an address at the Second Ordinary Session of the Assembly at Afransi.



According to the DCE, the Assembly’s COVID-19 taskforce ensured strict adherence to the Protocols announced by President Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Health Service and experts to make the District COVID-19 free.



He said that notwithstanding, the COVID-19 Taskforce, health professionals and relevant institutions have intensified educational campaign to contain the virus in the Area.



The DCE said the District Assembly and Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, have distributed 20,000 alcohol-based hand sanitizers, 12,000 veronica buckets and tissues to individuals and groups in 55 communities of the District.



The DCE urged the inhabitants to observe the COVID-19 protocols, adding that the flouting of safety measures would not be tolerated.



Mr Otoo said the Assembly, in collaboration with the government, has distributed face masks, veronica buckets, and other safety equipment to assist final year students of Senior and Junior High schools to protect them during their final examinations.



He called on the chiefs, heads of Clan and elders in the district to ensure that people followed the arranged protocols for funerals to avoid contracting the disease.



Mr Otoo said veronica buckets, dust bins, rubber bowls, bucket stands, liquid soaps, sanitizers, thermometer guns, nose masks, alcohol rub, fabric, tissue papers, among others were distributed to institutions in the district as part of the efforts to avert the spread of the virus.



He said the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit and other key stakeholders had carried out disinfection exercise at public places and also sensitized the public.



Places disinfected during the first and second phase of the exercise include churches, community centres, mosques, public toilets, refuse communal container sites and durbar grounds.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.