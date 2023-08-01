No SHS has been disconnected - GWCL

General News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Communications Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited(GWCL), Stanley Martey, has refuted claims that his outfit has disconnected water in some senior High Schools in the Eastern and Tema regional enclave.



A couple of Senior High School (SHSs) in the Eastern region and Accra which falls within the GWCL’s Tema region, encompassing Ada SHS and Chemu SHS were said to have been disconnected by the Ghana Water Company Limited.



Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, July 31, 2023, Mr. Martey clarified that his company had not disconnected water in any school but is rather calling for the payment of the monies owed them.



“What you are hearing in recent times is that we go on to demand our money, and so far, we have not disconnected any of the schools. We have requested and demanded for our money, but we have not disconnected any schools,” citinewsroom quoted him as having said.



The communications manager of GWCL went ahead to state that they would not hesitate to disconnect water if any Senior High School (SHS) deliberately refuses to settle their bills.



He stressed that they can’t disconnect on their own unless they receive a directive from the secretariat in charge of Free SHS program to go ahead.



“Per our standard operating procedures, we do not disconnect schools. Schools are classified as essential service providers, so we do not disconnect them. We only disconnect them when they have been recalcitrant in the payment of their bills or when they have deliberately refused to settle.



“Sometimes, we receive a communication from the secretariat that handles the Free SHS program, stating that we should go and disconnect some of the schools. This is perhaps because they have released some of the funds to them, so we go there to demand the money,” he added.



