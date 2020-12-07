Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

No Parliamentary elections at Guan Constituency – EC

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced that citizens in the yet to be created Guan Constituency in the Guan District will not be made to partake in the Parliamentary elections.



The people of the Guan Constituency in the Oti Region will only vote in the Presidential election.



The Guan District is yet-to-be carved out of Buem Constituency hence the decision to leave them out of the Parliamentary elections.



“However as a result of the creation of the Guan District Local Government Instrument 2020 and pending the creation of the Guan Constituency, eligible voters in the Guan District will vote only in the Presidential election but not in the Parliamentary election in the Buem Constituency,” a statement from the Election Management body said.



Ghana goes to the polls on December 7 to elect its leaders for the next four years.



This year’s election is unique because it’s a contest between the sitting President and a former President of the country.





