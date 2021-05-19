No MMDCE has been ordered to hand over - Dan Botwe

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development and Member of Parliament(MP) for Okere Constituency, Dan Kwaku Botwe has asked all MMDCEs to remain at the post.



According to him, they are to remain in office until fresh appointments are made.



A social media post purporting to be from the local government ministry read, "All Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives(MMDCEs) across the country have been ordered to hand over".



"They are to hand over to their respective Coordinating Directors by close of work Thursday, May 20, 2021".



But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that there was a piece of information circulating on Social media that all MMDCEs are supposed to vacate their office and hand over to their respective regional ministers in their various region.



Contrary to the reports, they are to remain in office until fresh appointments have been made by the President, he added.



He further disclosed that there is serious lobbying going on by both current MMDCEs and those who are aspiring to occupy the positions.



"All should remain calm, be patient and wait for the President's new list," he added.



