Politics of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Steve Nani, Contributor

No MCE supported their candidate like I did for Hopeson Adorye - Kpone Katamanso MCE

Defeated Parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye

Municipal Chief Executive for Kpone Katamanso, Solomon Tettey Appiah has strongly refuted accusations that he campaigned against Hopeson Adorye, the parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso on the ticket of the NPP in the just ended elections.



Responding to the allegations leveled against him by the defeated NPP Candidate on the "Platform show" on Peace FM, the MCE denied all, saying his contribution to the campaign was more than any MCE did for his candidate.



He told the host that since his appointment as MCE he has never turned his back on the party and wonders why Hopeson wants to tarnish his image.



He further revealed that irrespective of Hopeson not giving him a role in his campaign, he continued to resource the party and the candidate and did everything possible to help win the seat including fueling the campaign cars of the candidate from January to November, sponsoring the only health walk organized by the party during the electioneering campaign.



He also supplied the party and candidate with 9000 LED bulbs to be shared during the house to house campaign, distributed items such as sewing machines, machetes, wellington boots, hand sanitizers, face masks, industrial driers, hand driers, cutting machines, sterilizers and motorbikes to the candidate and the party, supplied football jerseys and footballs to youth groups and local football teams at the request of the candidate, recruited 120 volunteers from the Middle and Southern belts and provided them with logistics for house to house campaign.



Marvelled by the allegations, he cautioned Mr. Adorye to desist from tarnishing his hard-won reputation.



Solomon Tettey Appiah has been a two times Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso. He was appointed by the President as MCE in 2017 after he failed on two attempts to win the seat for the NPP.

