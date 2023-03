No LGBTQ+ in our curriculum – NaCCA

General News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Director-General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Prof Edward Appiah, has assured the National House of Chiefs that there is not an iota of LGBTQ+ in the education curriculum the council was developing.



Speaking at the National House of Chiefs meeting on Friday, March 3, 2023, to engage them on the Secondary Education Curriculum Development, the Dierctor-General said the curriculum is focused on the nation's culture, not the Western culture.



Nananom had earlier raised some concerns about the LGBTQ+ controversy when Prof Appiah appeared before the House to engage them on the new curriculum.



Responding to them, he said: "You can be assured that, that will not feature in our curriculum."



Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:











You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below: