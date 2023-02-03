No Ghanaian president can fight corruption – Kofi Akpaloo

General News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), says no President in Ghana can defeat corruption.



According to him, corruption is a global canker, and it will be difficult for any politician to eradicate it.



Kofi Akpaloo made the comments on Atinka TV’s current affairs show, “The Agenda,” hosted by Speaker Nana Fianko.



“Our problem is not corruption; our problem is not being able to add value to our natural resources,” Kofi Akpaloo argued