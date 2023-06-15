No Adwoa Safo, no votes -Constituents declare

General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya constituency on the New Patriotic Party ticket, has expressed her intention to run in the parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections.



She made the confirmation when she invited several voting station organisers to her Kwabenya home.



She had also met the women organisers and other party officials in the constituency.



According to her chief of staff, Seth Kofi Osei-Kissi, the executives and other constituents have stated, ‘No Adwoa Safo, no vote’ for the MP.



According to him, the announcement came after the MP explained why she had been absent from her parliamentary duties for so long.



The chief of staff described 2022 as a sad year for her and her family.



He stated that the MP had lost her baby during childbirth and that her first child had nearly become a cripple, all of which were heartbreaking for the MP.



He went on to say that residents were puzzled as to why she never provided this explanation and enabled people to abuse her during those times.



According to him, the MP has returned and “will work for her people and Ghana as a sitting MP and will run for election as an MP again.”



The MP emphasised that she had a social contract with the people of Dome Kwabenya and would continue to represent their interests in Parliament.



Sarah Adwoa Safo also stated that she will continue to engage the constituency executives one by one.