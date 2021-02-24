General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: GNA

Nkwanta South residents want NPP constituency secretary to be MCE

Felix Owusu Gyimah has over nine years exemplified in grassroots mobilisation

Residents in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, are clamouring for Mr Felix Owusu Gyimah, Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to become their next Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.



Mr Stephen Obikyenbi Jr, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said that their candidate had over the years exuded quality leadership wherever he found himself.



He noted that their preferred person for the MCE was a grassroots person, who understood the psychic of the people and all nuances of the various communities in the Municipality.



He also stated that Mr Gyimah, who is a teacher by profession had over nine years exemplified in grassroots mobilisation and capable of handling and managing the affairs of the Constituency.



Some of the residents revealed that Mr Gyimah served the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with distinction in the Municipality from the University as a Tertiary Education Network (TESCOM) Secretary, to an assistant constituency secretary and now a substantive constituency secretary as well as the Municipal Coordinator for Youth Employment Agency (YEA).



They were pleased with how he worked tirelessly and diligently to support Madam Sherifa Sekyere Tinjani, NPP Parliamentary candidate for Nkwanta South Constituency during the just-ended 2020 general election.



Mr. Felix Owusu Gyimah from our interactions with the people, commands massive support from the Chiefs and the youth of the area and therefore appeals to the appointing authorities to consider him for the position.