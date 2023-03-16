Nkwanta South NCCE organises quiz competition for Senior High Schools

Regional News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: GNA

The Nkwanta South Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a quiz competition for four Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the municipality.



The contesting schools included Kyabobo Girls SHS, Nkwanta SHS, Nkwanta Community SHTS and Ntruboman SHS.



The competition aimed at testing the student's understanding of the 1992 Constitution, Civic issues, and governance, among others.



Speaking at the programme at Nkwanta, Robert Kwesi Boame, the Oti Regional Director of NCCE, asked the students to take a keen interest in the study of the 1992 Constitution to deepen their understanding of the Civic issues.



He said understanding the Constitution would empower them to defend it effectively against all forms of abuse and violations, and also equip them with knowledge of the rules, demands and ethics of democratic party politics.



Robert Boame said adequate knowledge of the Constitution would also enable them to participate fully in the processes involved in the governance of the country at all levels.



The Regional Director also advised the students to study hard and come out with flying colours.



John Tadare, Nkwanta South Municipal Director of NCCE, appealed to the students to help educate Ghanaians on the content of the 1992 Constitution as the fundamental law of the land.



He said educating the citizenry on the Constitution and other topical issues should not be left to the NCCE alone, but rather a shared responsibility.



John Tadare, thanked the Oti Regional Minister, businesses, and organisations in the municipality for contributing to the success of the quiz competition.



Bright Lenwah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), entreated the students to learn hard to justify the investment their parents and government were making in them.



He commended NCCE for the quiz competition and called for its sustenance.



At the end of the competition, Kyabobo Girls’SHS came first with 52 points, followed by Nkwanta SHS with 47 points, Ntruboman SHS secured third position with 42 points, while Nkwanta Community SHTS was at the bottom with 39 points.



The participating schools were presented with exercise and notebooks, pens, trophies and undisclosed cash amounts.