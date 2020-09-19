Regional News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: GNA

Nkwanta North experiences slow start of voter exhibition exercise

File photo

The exhibition of the 2020 voter register experienced a slow start in Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District.



Most of the centres visited by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed on party agents and was only electoral commission officials sitting idly waiting for people to come and verify their details.



Kpassa Technical exhibition centre recorded 10 people, New market centre recorded 27 and D/A primary Bisignamdo 16 people who had verified their details as at 1100 hours when the Ghana News Agency visited.



Madam Constance Efechube Ngambi, the Exhibition Officer, said she was not surprised at the low turnout, adding that the attendance would change in the coming days.



Some of the people who came to check on their details told the Ghana News Agency that the publicity was very low and appealed to the Electoral Commission to intensify public education on the exercise.



Mr Emmanuel Kwame Oduro, the Electoral Officer for Nkwanta North, said the low turnout was normal with such exercises and expressed optimism that the number would increase in the days ahead.



Mr Oduro also mentioned the misspelling of names and wrong ages as some of the complaints reported.



He said EC was still monitoring and compiling all the complaints to address them after the exercise.



Mr Oduro expressed the hope that with the intensification of public education, the situation would improve.

