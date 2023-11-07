Nkwanta MP visits constituency amidst clash between the Akyode’s and Adele’s

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Nkwanta South, Geoffrey Kini, has visited his constituency amidst the violent clash between Akyode and Adele.



There has been some violent clash that has ensued between the people of Akyode and the Adele that has led to the burning of properties, with many people being injured as a result of the clash.



Geoffrey Kini paid a visit to the two communities that are at odds with each other to try and find a lasting solution to the problem while visiting the people who have suffered various injuries as a result of the violent clash.



“Lets put everything aside and look at possible solutions that will bring lasting peace to the people of Nkwanta because this is not the time for politics. We will do politics when it’s campaign time, but today we want peace in this municipality. Anyone who will take the law into his own hands will face the full wrath of the law.



“And anyone who has already broken the law will be made to face the law, whether you are from Akyode or Adele; what we need here is peace, and that is what we will push for,” he said as aired on Rainbow Radio Accra.