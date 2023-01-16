Nkusukum gets substantive Omanhene after 13 years of chieftaincy dispute

Regional News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: Kwame Motion

The Nkusukum Traditional Area in the Mfantseman Municipality in the Central Region can now boast of a substantive Paramount Chief also known as Omanhen.



This follows an end to a 13-year-old protracted chieftaincy dispute which did not just adversely affect the development of the area but also retarded its progress.



In the instant matter which has brought finality to the over a decade-old dispute, Kelvin Ewudzi known as Nana Kofi Enyin and Nana Yandoh Kese V have discontinued their appeal challenging the legitimacy of Nana Okese Essandoh IX at the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi.



Background to the infamous Nkusukum chieftaincy dispute



What became famously known as the Nkusukum Traditional Area paramountcy dispute started following the death of the late Omanhen, Nana Okese Essandoh VIII in 2009.



As tradition and customs demand, there was the need for a successor to be nominated, vetted, approved and successfully installed after all other customary rites have been performed.



Nomination of Kelvin Ewudzi and matters arising



According to information, there was an attempt by the late Ebusuapanyin Kwamena Bosom to appoint and install one Kelvin Ewudzi also known as Nana Kofi Enyin to succeed the late chief.



This attempt was fiercely resisted by the Royal Twidan Family because according to them, Nana Kofi Enyin lacked the legitimacy to be installed as a chief especially as his root was traced to Abiriwa Nguamba from Moree in the Asebu Traditional Area.



Agitations and legal battles



This action resulted in litigations, accusations and counter-accusations and eventually set the tone for more troubles as the Royal Twidan Family of Yamonansa challenged every step to install Mr Kelvin Ewudzi as the Nkusukum Omanhen.



According to reliable sources, all the parties involved in the litigations later consented to have the matter settled through arbitration after years of back-and-forth litigations.



A retired Justice of the Apex Court, Justice S A Brobbey was approached to lead the arbitration and also appointed Prof Okatakyie Amenfi VIII, a lecturer and Nana Amoa VIII, who is currently a Court of Appeals judge as members of the Committee.



Arbitration Committee's award/Recommendations



After months of extensive engagements with both parties and others who mattered as far as the raging chieftaincy dispute was concerned, the committee deduced ample evidence from both parties.



Based on the evidence before it, the committee realised that Nana Kofi Enyin did not qualify in the first place to be nominated, elected and installed as the Nkusukum Omanhen and the president of the Traditional Council.



Furthermore, the committee indicated that the purported nomination and installation of Nana Kofi Enyin was nullity because it did not follow the proper procedures, customs and usages necessary to validate the installation of Nkusukum Omanhen.



Additionally, the committee pointed out that Mr Ewudzi did not qualify to be the Omanhen of Nkusukum because he traced his root to Nguamba who hailed from Moree.



The committee, therefore, urged Kelvin Ewudzi to step aside as the Omanhen of the Nkusukum Traditional Area with the stool name Nana Essandoh IX.



The committee recommended that intensive and effective consultations should be made among the gates to nominate and present a common candidate for approval and installation as the new Omanhen of the Nkusukum Traditional Area.



Nomination, election and installation of Nana Okese Essandoh IX



Following the award and recommendations by the arbitration committee, the Royal family settled on Mr Nicholas Biney as the most legitimate royal fit to succeed the late chief as Nkusukum Omanhen and the president of the Nkusukum Traditional Council.



As a result, all the legitimate procedures as well as all usages necessary to validate his installation as the Omanhen were duly followed and he subsequently became the Omanhen of the Nkusukum Traditional Area with the stool name, Nana Okese Essandoh IX.



Fall out from the committee’s award and further action



Not satisfied with the award and the recommendations by the arbitration committee, Nana Kofi Enyin and former acting president of the Nkusukum Traditional Council, Nana Kwesi Brebo proceeded to the High Court in Cape Coast to have the decision quashed by certiorari but failed to succeed.



Again a judicial review filed at the Appeals Court eventually fell flat and this was followed by a petition at the Central Regional House of Chiefs on the same subject matter but the petitioners again lost.



Appeal at the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi



The appellants, Nana Kofi Enyin and Nana Yandoh Kese V, further petitioned the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi to review the ruling by the judicial committee of the Central Regional House of Chiefs which went against them.



Discontinuance of the appeal



However, the appellants/petitioners in a letter to the judicial committee of the National House of Chiefs, dated 14th April 2022, discontinued the case.



It read, “PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Petitioners/Appellants hereby discontinue the appeal against the ruling of the judicial committee of the Central Regional chiefs dated the 8th November 2021”.



National House of Chiefs' decision



Following the notice of discontinuance as filed by the appellants, the five-member committee chaired by Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, struck out the appeal as withdrawn.



Other members of the committee are, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, Naa Dawda Yamiya Tooka II, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II and Sagnari Naa Yakubu Abdulai.

A cost of GH₵5,000.00 was awarded against the petitioners.



Nana Okese Essandoh IX is known in private life as Mr Nicholas Biney.

The 50-year-old chief is a teacher by profession and holds a Master’s degree in Building Construction Technology.