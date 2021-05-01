Nkurakan RC School turns death trap, residents cry for help

Regional News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

A dilapidated structure that serves as classrooms for pupils of the Nkurakan R/C Junior High School (JHS) in the Yilo Krobo Municipality, risks collapsing if appropriate steps are not taken to salvage it.



Although the headmaster of the school has declined to speak, Kingdomfmonline.com can authoritatively state that the school authorities have written a letter to the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly to draw its attention to the school structure on several occasions but the assembly have failed to solve the situation.



The deep cracks in the walls of the structure poses a great danger to the students and as such, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Yilo Krobo District of the Eastern Region has warned school authorities not to allow students into such a dilapidated school structure.



Residents of Nkurakan speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM’s Richard Obeng Bediako said parents have prevented their kids from attending lessons due to the poor state of the school's building.



According to them, students in Nkurakan and other communities are discouraged and do not find it pleasant to return to the death trap as the school has become a habitat for goats, weeds, lizards, snakes, and other dangerous reptiles.



“The situation is very disheartening and pathetic. The poor condition of the school is affecting teaching and learning in the school. We are calling on government, NGOs, and stakeholders to come to our before reopening of Schools by government”.



