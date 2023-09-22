Nkrumah’s name is not perishable - Historian

General News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Lawyer and historian Dr. Yaw Anokye Frimpong has emphasized the importance and relevance of the name of Ghana’s First President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, saying it is a non-perishable name.



“ the word Nkrumah will never go away that is why it is appropriate and relevant for our government to accept it and make it part of our daily lives.” He stated



He made this statement on GBC’s Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s Dream show on September 21, 2023 while sharing his final words on Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.



He stated that if the maximum respect is given to Dr.Kwame Nkrumah then Ghana will raise again. He mentioned the value Nkrumah added to the foundation of Ghana’s political and democratic nature.



“ we should begin to respect Nkrumah and not only Nkrumah all our past leaders and give them the reverence that they deserve and I believe that Ghana will raise again”



Lawyer Anokye called on Ghanaian Businessmen to take upon their shoulders and print more literature on Nkrumah to fill in the misinformation and information gap within the confines of Nkrumah’s legacies when the government refuses to do it.



“If the government will not do that I think individuals like Nkrumah’s book, business man may take it upon himself just to publish the books and store the universities and other libraries up for the young people to read”



He further stresses on the change to the primary school syllabus that will include new materials about iconic leader Kwame Nkrumah. The moves comes as part of ongoing efforts to restructure Ghana’s educational curriculum and emphasize the country’s rich history and cultural heritage.



“I also believe that Our syllabus in the primary schools must change and then incorporate that of those great leaders as well as those beautiful historic past”.