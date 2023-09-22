Nkrumah Memorial Day: Sheikh Aremeyaw eulogises Kwame Nkrumah

Religion of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Spokesperson for Ghana’s National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has eulogised Ghana’s first Ghanaian President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, as the only leader to have achieved a lot within a short space of time and proved to be successful in terms of development.



“I have not seen a single government beyond Kwame Nkrumah that has within such a space of time been able to show a way for development if democracy means something,” he said.



Commenting on the achievements of Dr. Nkrumah, Sheikh Aremeyaw noted that, in as much as there have been successive governments, the achievements attained by the first President of Ghana are unmatched. He made these statements during the Nkrumah memorial edition of GTV’s Breakfast Show on September 21, 2023.



According to Sheikh Aremeyaw, democracy should contribute to positive aspects such as wellbeing, informed security, wider opportunities, and the development of potential abilities. He added that in a democracy, human potential should be the basis for the movement towards excellent development.



Sheikh Aremeyaw cited how Dr. Nkrumah has positively impacted development through his achievements in educational institutions, state housing, and the industry sector. He added that, off hand, he can make a list of over seventy factories and industries built and established by Dr. Nkrumah within his six years of governance.



He further disclosed that when he heard about the “One District, One Factory” policy by the current Akufo-Addo-led government, he referred to it as being accelerated in realisation because Nkrumah foresaw the future.



He also stated that Nkrumah’s sharp focus was to improve on industries that were driving economic development in Ghana.