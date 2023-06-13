Nkrankwanta residents vandalise GIS office after patrol motorbike kills mother of 6

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Some irate residents in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region have reportedly vandalized the office of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).



According to reports, the irate residents stormed the office after an immigration officer crashed a 41-year-old kenkey seller and mother of six, Rashidatu Mumuni, to death with a patrol motorbike on Sunday, June 11, 2023.



The angry residents who accused the officer of reckless driving destroyed furniture, louvre blades, air conditioners, and other properties at the Nkrankwanta Border Control in the ensuing melee to avenge the death of the woman.



They also attacked border control points at Diabaa and Frimpongkrom where a customs officer was injured in the process but the swift intervention of security officials prevented the situation from escalating.



Speaking on the incident via a phone interview, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Francis Oppong, confirmed the death and subsequent attack at the immigration office.



“The briefing I have is that an immigration officer on a motorbike crashed a woman to death which angered the residents who retaliated by attacking the office of immigration officials and destroying some items in the office”.



He revealed that the District Security Council (DISEC) has visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them and calm has since returned to the area with residents going about their normal duties.



“In the morning DISEC visited the bereaved family and as I am speaking, calm has returned to the community and the residents are going about their normal duties thanks to the intervention of the security”.



Meanwhile, information available to GhanaWeb indicates that the deceased has since been buried in line with Islamic traditions at the Nkrankwanta Islamic cemetery.



