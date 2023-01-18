Nkotinso residents appeal for a police station

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The chiefs of the people of a mining community called Nkotinso in the Upper Denkyira district of the Central Region have made a passionate appeal to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akufo Damapre, to, as matter of urgency, establish a police station in the area.



According to the residents, the lack of a police station in the area has led to miscreants taking over nightlife in the area.



The residents argue that the area has become a den for hardened criminals from neighboring countries.



A resident narrating the ordeal on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, said because of the abundance of gold in the area, foreigners such as Nigerians, Togolese, Nigeriens, and Ivorians have taken over the area.



He alleged these foreigners engage in daring armed robbery activities in broad daylight.



Haminu Zakari who spoke on behalf of the community said on several occasions, local miners have been robbed of their gold all because there is no police station in the area.



He said the lack of a police station in the area has emboldened many of the miscreants in the area.



“We are by this medium appealing to the IGP to establish a police station in the area to help deal with rampant situations of robberies in the area,” he noted.



