Regional News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

Nkosuohene cuts sod for ultra modern ICT Centre, library construction

Nkosuohene of Suhum, Nana Boakye Yiadom II during the sod-cutting of the ICT centre and library

Nkosuohene of Suhum, Nana Boakye Yiadom II on Friday, October 23, 2020, cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern ICT centre and a library in the community.



Speaking exclusively with Nsemgh, the Nkosuohene (Development chief) emphasized the need to develop the minds of students, hence the decision to put up the facility.



"People were having meetings, learning, doing business and all sorts of their daily activities on the internet during the COVID-19 era and that tells you the importance of this ICT" he stressed.



The Municipal Education Director, Mrs. Esther Quaye Sowah in her address also stated that the government is committed to the improvement of education in the municipality and the country at large.



She assured residents of government preparedness to make the quality of education reach the required standards to ensure students get the needed tuition.



She, however, commended the traditional authority for such an initiative which will help harness the full potentials of students within the area.



The facility is expected to cost Gh¢270,000.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.