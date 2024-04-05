Nkoranza south parliamentary candidate supports developmental projects

Regional News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: dailymailgh.com

The parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Nkoranza South, Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, has demonstrated her unwavering commitment to community development by extending her benevolence to the residents of Brahoho and Donkro Nkwanta.



On Easter Sunday, the chiefs and people held a colourful durbar to honour her for her philanthropic activities. Their gratitude stemmed from her generous contributions towards the construction of a mini market, a project poised to enhance local economic activities.



In a heartfelt display of solidarity, Oppong, affectionately referred to as "Obaanoaa" and regarded as a mother figure to all, presented a significant cash donation of GHC20,000 to bolster the ongoing construction of Brahoho's community center. Her pledge of steadfast support until the successful completion of the market further underscored her dedication to community upliftment.



Similarly, the revered Nananom of Donkro Nkwanta organised a parallel durbar with the aim of garnering funds for the completion of the Donkro Nkwanta Community Centre. In a show of solidarity, Oppong once again extended her generous hand, donating 100 bags of cement amounting to GHC8300 towards this noble cause.



These compassionate acts of Oppong are not only emblematic of her personal ethos but also indicative of her profound commitment to the welfare of individuals, communities, and the broader Nkoranza constituency.



The traditional leaders expressed their heartfelt appreciation for Oppong's unwavering support towards human capital development and various developmental projects. They lauded her exemplary leadership and emphasised that her altruistic deeds would undoubtedly reverberate throughout the region, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of its residents.