Nkoranza residents welcome return of police after months of absence

Regional News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: Aboagye Frank, Contributor

Residents in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East Region have welcomed the return of police personnel to the area after several months of absence.



The residents are happy that the police have finally resumed full operations in the area following several appeals from opinion leaders and residents for the police to return to post.



According to them, the return of the police comes as a sigh of relief to them because the absence of the police gave criminals a field day and led to an upsurge in crime.



Madam Awo Yaa, a businesswoman based in Nkoranza, disclosed that the return of the police will enable them to go about their activities without fear of attacks from criminals.



“We cannot live in a community without the police because criminals will have a field day so I am happy that they have returned. We can now do our business and other activities without being afraid of criminals”.



Similarly, Kusi Frank trumpeted the cordial relationship that has existed between the police and residents over the years and commended the police hierarchy for the decision.



“There has always been a cordial relationship with the police but what happened got out of hand but that now that the police have come back to resume their duties, it is welcoming news and we thank the police for that”.



Confirming the return of the police personnel, the Municipal Chief Executive for the Nkoranza South Municipality, Daniel Owiredu, revealed that it is expected that there will be a general improvement in security in the area.



“I can confirm that the Police have resumed operations and that comes as good news because it will improve the security in the area and enable people to go about their normal activities”.



Withdrawal of police from Nkoranza



In May 2022, the police withdrew their services in the Nkoranza South Municipality following clashes between some irate youth and the police over the death of Isaac Donkor.



The police subsequently pulled out citing safety concerns after the youth attacked the Nkoranza Divisional Police and District Headquarters.