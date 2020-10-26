Regional News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Nkilgi FM adjudged Best Radio Station in Savannah Region at 25th GJA awards

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has named the most listened radio station in the Savannah Region, Nkilgi FM as the best radio station for the Region in the year 2019.



The award was given at the 25th GJA Awards held on Saturday, October 24, 2020.



The 2020 GJA awards, which award deserving Journalists and media houses were on the theme “COVID-19 and Credible Presidential and Parliamentary elections: The Media Factor.



The GJA Awards for Best Regional Radio Stations across the sixteen Regions of the country seek to recognise outstanding achievements in the radio industry in Ghana. It is a credible, well-judged transparent programme that promotes and recognises excellence in the Radio industry, with the objective of ensuring that radio remains one of Ghana’s foremost media choices.





