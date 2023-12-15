Nkawkaw residents protest against their MP over claims of his incompetence

Politics of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: Ernest Arhinful, Contributor

Some residents in the Nkawkaw constituency have expressed their dissatisfaction with their Member of Parliament (MP), Joseph Frempong, by embarking on a demonstration.



The protesters claim that the MP has not effectively championed the development of the area, citing specific grievances such as the perceived neglect of the construction of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium.



They argue that the MP has not successfully advocated for the timely completion of the stadium project.



In a media interview, one of the leaders of the demonstration called on the MP to step down from his position, citing incompetence as one of the reasons.



"The MP has lost touch with the constituency and the constituents. He does not know what the needs of the people are and has done very little to improve the development of the constituency since he was elected in 2020.



"He promised to ensure the completion of our stadium and has failed to do so. He should just go and not even think of contesting the party's upcoming primaries," he said.



