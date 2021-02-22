Regional News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Nkawkaw MP enrolls over 15,000 constituents under NHIS

Joseph Frimpong, MP, Nkawkaw

MP for the Nkawkaw constituency in the Eastern Region, Joseph Frimpong, has enrolled a total of 15,643 constituents under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



This was in fulfilling the promise Mr. Frimpong made to the underprivileged and widows in the constituency during the run-up to the 2020 elections.



This according to him, was for the people to have access to quality health care.



Speaking to the media after the registration, the MP said: “I decided to do that based on what I saw during my campaign and we are going to do this every year to support the needy.”



He observed that most of the communities in the area need CHPS compounds and promised to resolve that problem in his tenure.



He said plans are underway to provide oxygen cylinders for the Asubone CHPS Compound to safe the lives of patients who may need it.



He disclosed that he is planning to organize annual health workers awards to serve a source of motivation to the health workers in the area to give out their best.