General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Nkawkaw: EC officials meet empty polling stations

An empty polling station An empty polling station

Whereas some electorates queued and waited for officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) in most constituencies, the situation is quite different in the Nkawkaw constituency.

Polling stations such as liberty church, Post Office b, Brotherhood Church are virtually empty as electorates have failed to troop into these polling stations even though the EC is prepared for the elections.

