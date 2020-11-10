Regional News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Nitiwul ‘silences’ NDC over failed propaganda at Bimbilla

Some residents who were present at the community rally organized for the MP, Dominic Nitiwul

The campaign team of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla Constituency, Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul has rubbished claims that a community rally he recently organised attracted a handful of persons.



According to the team, the visibility of the NPP in the area has forced the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its parliamentary candidate to recoil and is now resorting to media propaganda aside from halting its campaign activities.



“We greeted 84 youth groups on the first day in Bimbilla town alone. We draw huge crowds to our meetings with women spreading new clothes on the ground for the MP in the villages to walk on. The people in the constituency are actually laughing at their failed propaganda,” a member of the team disclosed to MyNewsGh.com.



Pro-NDC media outlets had alleged that less than 50 persons attended a recent rally in honour of the Defense Minister in the constituency putting up some old images of a community engagement as those from the rally.



But, Constituency Executives have discounted the claims challenging the NDC in the area to come out and campaign if they think they have the muscle to wrestle the seat from the NPP which has performed creditably in the area in the last four years.



Lawyer Attah Mohammed Natogmah on December 7, 2020, comes up against the Defense Minister for the Bimbilla seat after Dr Joseph Mamboah Rockson failed in his bid to unseat him in 2016.



In 2016 NPP’s Dominic Nitiwul polled 29,827 votes representing 57.73% against NDC’s Dr Joseph Mamboah Rockson who got 17,918 votes representing 34.68%.



The Defense Minister has already served notice he will widen the margin in the 2020 polls as compared to the votes obtained by him and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the constituency.

