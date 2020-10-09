Politics of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Class FM

'Ningo Prampram will deliver 50,00 votes for Mahama' – Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

President Nana Akufo-Addo must start preparing his handing over notes because the Ningo Prampram constituency will clinch 50,000 votes for former President John Mahama in the upcoming 7 December 2020 polls, MP for the area, Mr. Sam Nartey George, has said.



“God willing, come December 7, Ningo Prampram and the NDC will deliver a minimum of 50,000 votes – double what we got, for President Mahama”, Mr. Nartey George told supporters of the biggest opposition party when filed his nomination in the constituency on Friday, 9 October 2020.



“We will leave no stone unturned, we will go into every ghetto. We will go into every family house, we will visit every spot, and we will make sure that the 96,000 people on the register. We get a massive voter turnout and a minimum of 50,000 votes will be delivered to President Mahama and, at least, a minimum gap of 20,000 between him and the failed President Akufo-Addo,” Mr. George said.



He said: “President Akufo-Addo should begin his handing over notes because President Mahama is coming and he’s coming back to redeem this country, he’s coming to take this country away from the shackles of oppression that we’re under Akufo-Addo”.



“The rescue mission is on and on December 7, we will deliver that rescue mission”, he insisted.





