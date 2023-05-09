Ningo-Prampram: Dzata Foundation donates medical supplies to Prampram polyclinic

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: Ekow Annan, contribution

The Dzata Foundation has donated some medical supplies to the Prampram Polyclinic as it moves to improve access to healthcare delivery in the Ningo-Prampram constituency.



The gesture which was done on International Midwives Day which fell on Friday, May 5, 2023, saw the foundation being assisted by the Member of Parliament for the area, Samuel Nartey George to hand over the supplies of GH¢ 20,000.



The ultra-modern supplies including 5 Foetal Doppler, 5 Episiotomy stools and 5 Delivery lamps are expected to go a long way to help midwives in the area to go about their professional duties without the stress of it.



Speaking at the ceremony, CEO of the Dzata Foundation, Vera George said the foundation chose to celebrate the day with midwives to encourage them to continue giving their best to society.



She said the supplies were carefully selected as midwives go through stress and pains during the provision of healthcare to mother and child. Vera was optimistic that the items will be put to good use to ensure constituents of Ningo-Prampram receive the best of healthcare anytime they visit facilities in the area.



The CEO of the Dzata Foundation also called for more action in achieving the SDGs on maternal mortality and health in general.



"Over the past two years, midwives have in extraordinary circumstances, risked their lives to provide excellent care to women and their families. We acknowledge that one way to achieve this is to ensure midwives have the resources needed to provide quality healthcare to mothers and children. The role midwives play can not be overemphasized," she said.



On their part, the midwives who graced the occasion were full of praise to the MP, Sam George and his Dzata Foundation for releasing the burden on them in the discharge of their duties.



They also took advantage of their interaction with the MP and the foundation to lament the intense work pressure on them as a result of inadequate staffing. They said the situation makes it extremely difficult for them to offer better services to patients.



One of them, Senior Midwifery Officer for Prampram Policlinic, Elizabeth Hutchison enumerated the challenges she and her colleagues are facing and called for urgent government intervention to address their plight.



The MP assured the Ningo-Prampram constituency of more initiatives to address their needs in healthcare, education, and more.



In response to the appeal from the midwives, Sam George charged President Akufo-Addo to release funds for the contractor to complete the Agenda 111 project in the constituency which is progressing steadily.



The Foundation later on handed some fully paid-for market sheds at the Dawhenya Market to some lucky constituents.



The handing over of the sheds is aimed at affording constituents especially women with a steady source of income as the country reels under an economic crisis. The 15 lucky women were handpicked by the foundation after a transparent selection process.



About Dzata Foundation



Over the past six years, the office of the MP for Ningo-Prampram has managed social interventions in health care, education, livelihood support and skills training. That burden of responsibility on the MP’s office will be lifted with the introduction of the Data Foundation, which will be taking over the execution of support for constituents in these areas in line with SDGs 1 (No Poverty), 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), 4 (Quality Education) and 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).



The Dzata Foundation is run by Vera George, a trained CSR consultant. It has Kofi Owusu Nhyira (Managing Partner at Eight Geeks @ Law, a leading technology legal firm in Ghana), Nene Banahene III (Mankralo of Ningo Traditional Area and Acting President of the Ningo Traditional Council) and Bishop Raymond Acquah (Administrative Bishop of the Perez Chapel International and Head Pastor of Perez Chapel International Mataheko Branch) as Board Member.