Politics of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: GNA

Nine to contest for Council of State position at Oti Region

The erstwhile Council of State

Nine aspirants have filed to contest the Council of State election in the Oti Region on February 12.



They are; Mr Michael Charles Kwabena Twentor, 59, a businessman from Kete - Krachi; Nana Obonbo Sewura Lupuwura II, 46, Ga East Municipal Education at Abokobi in charge of Agric and Environment Coordinator; Nana Ollator Kofi 71, a retired Health Officer at Akan District Assembly and Nana Owusu-Afari, 79, an Entrepreneur.



The rest are, Mr Michael Kwabla Besa Katamani 38, Akan District Assembly (Welfare Officer); Mr Richard K, Atikpo 39, businessman and CEO of Lemla Petroleum Ltd, President of Legon Cities Football Club and Chairman of Gulf Energy Ltd; Mr Barnabas Kwame Yeboah 34, Mr Henry Brekumi-Antwi (Nana Osabarima Antwi Adjei, 59; and Mr Divine Dzegbla Dzidodo, 58.



Mr Nuhu Mohammed, Oti Regional Director of Electoral Commission, who confirmed the list to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the exercise would be carried out across all 16 regions of the country.



He however said his outfit was awaiting final directives from the Headquarters of the EC on when to start the exercise on Friday.



The candidates are upbeat about annexing the sole slot for that position.