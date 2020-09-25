General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Nine model SHS being constructed - Getfund Administrator

A photo of the projects yet to be completed

The Administrator of GETFund, Mr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, has revealed that in 2019, the government, through GETFund awarded nine contracts for model senior high schools to be built in various locations across the country in order to improve access to senior high school access.



He made this revelation when he met the press at the Ministry of Information in Accra on Thursday to present a status report of the GETFund.



Providing a nature of the breakdown of the schools, he disclosed that they included one(1) Creative Arts School, the first in the country, one (1) model technical school, and five(5) model science-based schools being built from scratch. In addition to this, two (2) existing schools are being upgraded to model schools.



Mr. Boadu further stated that each model is a complex of various infrastructure types relevant to tart a new school (‘self-contained’) and that mobilizations have been paid to contractors on these projects and works are actively ongoing.



The facilities include Administration Block, Creative Arts / Science Block, Dormitory Blocks, Dining Hall with Kitchen, Staff Accommodation, Library Block, recreational facilities, laboratories, roads and external works, and service, and maintenance sheds

