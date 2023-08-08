Nine heavily pregnant candidates sit for BECE at Effutu

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Nine heavily pregnant candidates are currently writing the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.



They were found in various examination centres in the Municipality.



The pregnant teenagers in an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan said they boldly stepped out to write the examination not feeling shy after their teachers and parents encouraged them to write their first external exams of their lives.



According to them, by the time the results are released, they would have delivered but their parents have assured them to assist in catering for the babies so they can continue their education into Senior High School.



Meanwhile, five nursing candidates brought their babies to the examination centre to breastfeed them when the need arose. The babies were left with relatives of the candidates to take care of them.