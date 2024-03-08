Nii Noi Nortey threatens legal action against Klottey Korle NDC constituency chairman

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: Jerry Wonder Sampson, Contributor

The parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Klottey Korle Constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has threatened legal action against the Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Benjamin Kotey Neequaye, for publicly making false accusations against him.



A video captured during the NDC Chairman's address to a group of people in Osu, where he made the allegations against Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, was intercepted by the campaign team for Nii Noi Nortey some days ago.



Valentino Nii Noi Nortey has stated that the false statements are a deliberate attempt to destabilize the peace and take advantage of some delicate ongoing matters in Klottey Korle, as well as tarnish his hard-earned reputation and political bid, and even cause further extreme consequences. Therefore, he will resort to a lawsuit against the NDC Chairman. He confirmed this in an interview yesterday.



Detailing the statement of the NDC Constituency Chairman for Klottey Korle, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey said both he and some government agencies were mentioned as criminally working together.



"My supporters have drawn my attention to a video in wide circulation on WhatsApp in which the NDC Constituency Chairman for Klottey Korle, Benjamin Kotey, at an NDC meeting, was spreading false, malicious, and wicked information about me and some government institutions; some of which are a threat to the security, peace, and social welfare in Klottey Korle. He said that I have been conniving with the Ghana Police to arrest some individuals in Klottey Korle and later turn around to appeal and initiate their release; so as to appear like a philanthropist or hero," he said.



Valentino Nii Noi Nortey also detailed some other statements by the N.D.C Constituency Chairman, Benjamin Kotey Neequaye, which he described as false and extremely dangerous.



"He also accused me of deliberately setting fires to properties owned by people in some areas like OSU Pozo place and Abuja CMB, and intentionally cutting water supply to the community for at least a week, and then rushing in to save the day later on; so as to win the affection of the people," he explained.



According to Nii Noi Nortey, the video has provoked many of his followers, some of whom had wanted to personally attack the NDC Constituency Chairman, Benjamin Kotey Neequaye. Therefore, he sees this as an issue that must be addressed legally to prevent any unnecessary escalation of tension in Klottey Korle and also serve as a deterrent to any other persons who may have such selfish and malicious motives.