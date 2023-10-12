Nii Lantey Vanderpuye steps down from NDC’s Odododiodio parliamentary race

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in the process of selecting a new parliamentary candidate for the Odododiodio constituency.



This move comes as the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has decided not to contest in the upcoming elections, citinewsroom.com reports.



Three aspiring candidates have officially submitted their nominations to vie for the parliamentary slot, and the election is scheduled to take place on October 31, 2023.



Nii Adjebu Lamptey, the Chairman of the NDC Elections Committee in the Odododiodio Constituency, has offered advice to party sympathizers in the area.



He urged them to exercise caution and responsibility in their campaign activities.



Speaking to Citi News at the NDC constituency office, Mr. Lampte stated the importance of maintaining peace and decorum during the internal competition within the party.



He noted that the nomination process had proceeded smoothly, and he expressed hope for a continued atmosphere of tranquility.



The next step in this electoral process is the vetting of candidates, scheduled for Friday at the regional party office, followed by the elections on October 31, as originally planned.



Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has served as the MP for the Odododiodio constituency since 2013. Notably, he was first elected as MP in the 2012 elections, where he faced off against Victor Okaikoi of the New Patriotic Party.



Vanderpuye had exuded confidence in his victory, famously stating in November 2012 that he would concede the seat to Okaikoi if he received less than 65% of the vote.



Ultimately, Vanderpuye secured a victory by a smaller margin than anticipated, with 45,967 votes (63%) compared to Okaikoi's 26,269 votes (36%), and Emmanuel Odoi of the Convention People’s Party, who garnered 745 votes (1%).



In the subsequent December 2016 elections, Vanderpuye retained his position as the MP for the Odododiodio Constituency, earning 36,606 votes, which represented 57.04% of the total, against his closest competitor from the New Patriotic Party, who received 26,671 votes, amounting to 41.56%.



