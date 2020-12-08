General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nii Lante Vanderpuye reportedly arrested

Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has been reportedly arrested alongside 14 others who are on his team.



The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate who had earlier on accused the police of attacking him and his family was picked by the police at his hotel lodge out.



This news was reported by Accra based GH One TV.



It is still not clear what might have necessitated the arrest of the sitting Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency.



More to follow soon:

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.