Nii Lante Vanderpuye hints of becoming a pastor after his exit from parliament

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Odododiodioo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has decided not to seek re-election after serving under the banner of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 2013.



According the him, there are a lot of challenges faced by MPs in the execution of their duties but the lack of protection from political parties.



During an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, Vanderpuye expressed his frustration, stating, "I am leaving parliament because I am frustrated; the [political] parties really do not protect the people they have [in parliament]. So, you are subjected to so much pressure that, after a time, you lose interest because you don’t get the sort of environment to be able to harmonize the talents and competence you have."



In a subsequent interview on Citi FM, Nii Lante Vanderpuye revealed his post-parliament plans, indicating a potential shift towards pastoral duties.



He stated that, "I have always been a teacher. I would want to go back to the classroom possibly. But don’t be surprised if you see me in a pastoral collar."



Vanderpuye, a former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and a seasoned politician elected during the 2012 elections, where he faced off against Victor Okaikoi of the New Patriotic Party, has a diverse professional background.



Prior to entering politics, he served at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation from 1990 to 2004, rising to the position of deputy head of sports.



Subsequently, between 2005 and 2008, he held the position of Head of Sports at Network Broadcasting Limited.



