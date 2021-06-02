Nii Amarh Owaamo installed development chief of Ga-Dangme lands

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: Kofi Cephas

The Ga-Dangme Lands Administration on Monday, May 30, 2021, installed Nii Amarh Owaamo I as Noya Mantse and North American Ambassador.



At a traditional ceremony held at a palace at Tse Addo in Accra, Nii Amarh Owaamo was officially crowned with a charge to help develop the area.



In his acceptance speech, Nii Owaamo I noted that he is not unaware of the responsibility that has been imposed on him and will deliver adequately.



He assured the residents he will work tirelessly to attract investors to the community and ensure that jobs and development become a hallmark of his royalty.



Explaining his core duty, Nii Owaamo I stated that his major objective is to woo foreign investors into the capital and create job avenues with investment in lands.



“As a development chief, I’m going to try and woo investors to Accra and Ga-Dangme lands and ensure that the lands are free from chaos and litigation. I will make sure Accra is more developed. My role will be in North Africa and my duty will be to woo them to Accra to invest in the lands.