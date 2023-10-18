Nigerians attack their government over Ghana-South Africa visa waiver

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians on Twitter (now X) lashed out at their government over a recent visa waiver deal between Ghana and South Africa.



The 'aggreived' citizens whiles widely sharing Ghana's foreign ministry statement announcing the agreement with South Africa wondered how it is that their government has been unable to secure such arrangements.



Whiles some Nigerians online made mockery of it, others put the development down to unseriousness on the part of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu government.



For some, Nigerians called this upon themselves because of crimes that they have been reported to commit especially in South Africa, Africa's most industralized nation.



The Ghana-South Africa waiver



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, last week, announced a visa waiver for persons with ordinary passports in Ghana and South Africa.



In a statement, the ministry noted that the agreement is set to bring about significant changes for travellers between these two nations.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Africa have entered into an Agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports," part of the statement read.



The Visa Waiver Agreement is scheduled to take effect from November 1, 2023.



“Travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) recourse to work. The travelling public is thereby advised to take note,” the statement concluded.



See some reactions below:





Ghana and South Africa have concluded agreement so that their citizens can inter-travel VISA-free . Nigeria is concentrating on mass weddings pic.twitter.com/Hqi8HA9l5e — Dr Penking™???????????????? (@drpenking) October 14, 2023

From November 1st, 2023 Ghana and South Africa can travel between both countries without Visa.



Nigeria is still struggling to survive a drug baron and certificate forger. pic.twitter.com/ShjHseKNKL — Lawrence I. Okoro ( Sir Law ) (@LawrenceOkoroPG) October 13, 2023

Nigeria should asked itself, why is South Africa not extending this same visa regime to Nigeria? What has our fellow country done in the past that South Africa is not extending this 90 days free entry visa to Nigeria. We need to look at the mirror to answer this question. https://t.co/XlQlLxdVY5 — Omano Edigheji, PhD (@OmanoE) October 14, 2023

South Africa ignores Nigeria, grants Ghanaian passport holders free visa passage #socialtrendstv #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/PVkYLJmLJp — Social trends tv???????????????? (@socialtrendstv) October 15, 2023

Most Nigerians don't know or have an mind how gone their beloved ex"Giant of Africa" is,Like no country takes Nigeria serious. The world even sees the citizens as criminals or drug dealers



Do you know what it means for South Africa to grant Ghana visa free & kicking out Nigeria? — IK£MBA☄️????????????????????????????☄️ (@ThisIsNot1967_) October 15, 2023

South Africa snubs Nigeria as they liaise with Ghana on visa-free travels for ordinary passport holders



The Ghanaian and South African governments have announced a visa waiver for holders of ordinary passports in the two countries.



The visa waiver agreement is expected to take… pic.twitter.com/SOuckHkb94 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) October 14, 2023

I support South Africa on this. If they give Nigeria free visa, millions of Nigerians would pour into their country and become nuisance doing drugs and other illegal businesses. We love other peoples countries too much while cursing our own country. https://t.co/JQ3RV6KWNc — MR JB (@bio_jibril) October 14, 2023