Nigerians, Burkinabes more happy than Ghanaians - UN-sponsored survey reveals

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has been ranked 120th in a global happiness survey sponsored by the United Nations and conducted by the Gallup World Poll.



With approximately 1,000 persons surveyed across each country, Ghana ranked 120 out of 143 nations in the UN-backed survery



Finland ranked first on the list with Denmark, Iceland, Sweden and Israel following respectively in the first five category. The first ten countries on the list has largely remained the same over the past decade.



The UK came 20th on the table while the United States of America dropped eight places from its previous position to 23 in the 2024 edition of the survey.



Afghanistan ranked bottom of the table, coming in at 143rd.



In Africa, Libya ranked as the happiest on the continent while Lesotho was placed as the least happiest on the continent and third worst-overall.



Ghana position on the table means countries such as Namibia, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Senegal and Gabon were all ranked as more happy.



Now in its 12th year, the UN-sponsored report is based on assessments of happiness from tens of thousands of people, as well as economic and social data.



It gives a happiness score on a scale of zero to 10, based on an average score over a three-year period.



Ghana was scored 4.289 in the 2024 report which was recently released.



GA/KPE





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



