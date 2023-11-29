Nigerian man lynched for allegedly stabbing two women in Central Region

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

A 34-year-old Nigerian national by the name Ikechuku popularly known as 'Nose Mask,' has met his tragic end as he was allegedly lynched by a furious mob in Gomoa Akotsi, in the Central region, according to a report by onuafmonline.com.



The incident is said to have unfolded after ‘Nose Mask’ allegedly stabbed two women, leaving them injured.



According to an eyewitness account, Ikechuku had initially stabbed a young lady within their shared residence and as a result, the situation is said to have escalated when confronted by residents, leading to a second stabbing where he injured another woman.



Residents, who had been suspicious of Ikechuku's activities during his 11-month stay, believe he may have been involved in spiritual practices that could have triggered his violent behavior and subjected him to lynching.



The victims are reported to have been rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialized Hospital for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, the lifeless body of Ikechuku has been conveyed to the police mortuary by the Gomoa Ojobi police for preservation.



