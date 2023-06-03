Nigerian gay pastor engages in 'dirty' social media fight with Sam George over LGBTQ+

General News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The lawmaker for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has descended on a Nigerian gay pastor who attacked him over his claims on the LGBTQ+ issues in the country.



Rightify Ghana, a human rights organisation, in a long Twitter thread, wrote about the threats and dangers the proposed "Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill" before parliament will pose to the lives of members of the LGBTQ+ community.



The group referred to the lead sponsor of the bill, Sam George as a "liar" for claiming that members of the LGBTQ+ are asking for same-sex marriage in Ghana.



The British-Nigerian gay pastor, Reverend Jide Macaulay referred to Sam George as a failed politician and a national disgrace for allegedly peddling falsehood against the queer community.



The founder and pastor for House of Rainbow CIC in a tweet wrote “Sam George lacks the basic intelligence in understanding human sexuality. He is a failed politician, a national disgrace, a threat to national security and he needed hatred to boost his career. His explanation makes no sense. LGBTQ people are not asking for marriage in Ghana, they are asking for protection from violence, the safety of life, the right to assemble, enjoyment of their lives and highest standard of healthcare.



“Queer Ghanaians are peace lovers.”



The lawmaker in a sharp rebuttal called the pastor a failed human being and asked him to pay attention to his HIV infection which he contracted through homosexuality.



“Look at this failed human being attempting to call me out? Go deal with your HIV infection, which is a result of your homosexuality. Like they say in your home country, Nigeria, you no reach! Off you go!” Sam George tweeted.



The LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament is titled: "The Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021." It is a Private Members' Bill sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.



The eight MPs who sponsored the Bill are Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.



The remaining sponsors are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).



ABJ/KPE