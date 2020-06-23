General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Nigerian High Comm. demolition: We don't intend to create a diplomatic row - Osu Stool

The Osu Stool says it has no intention of creating a diplomatic row in the emerging litigation issue involving a parcel of land being developed by the Embassy of Nigeria in Ghana on its residence.



The Traditional Council has laid claim to the parcel of land on which a structure purported to belong to the Nigerian High Commission. They explain that the owner of the property trespassed, adding that several attempts to prevent him/her from developing the land had proved futile.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Head of the Nii Odei Kwao family and a member of the Osu Stool, Nii Odoi Kwao II reiterated that the said land belongs to the Osu Stool and not the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana.



Nii Odei who declined to speak on the matter of the demolition carried out by unidentified persons extensively said, the incident is a sad one which the Osu Council is not happy about.



He indicated that the Council is scheduled to meet on the matter after which it will be ready to address all issues surrounding the land and the ensuing litigation properly.



He, therefore, called for calm whiles underscoring that the Osu Stool Council remains open to talks with the Nigerian Embassy and any other party on issues pertaining to the land.



"We will finish the meeting today and we will make the press know everything involved. Cool heads should prevail right now. There is no row between Ghana and Nigeria over the property, this is a small property which should not spark any diplomatic row between two sister countries. It is just a misunderstanding. It may be someone else who had gone in to create that animosity. So by the close of the day, we will come out with the real situation," he said.



On Friday, June 20, 2020, some unidentified persons entered the residence of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana with a bulldozer and razed down a structure which according to the Embassy was 80% complete and was being developed to house some of its workers.









