Nigerian Community Ghana condemns Lekki tollgate shootings

The National Executives of the All Nigerian Community (ANC) in Ghana have condemned the unfortunate killing of peaceful protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.



The presser, the first public address by the community since the start of the #EndSARS protest was also to solidarize with the families of persons who died from the incident.



According to non-profit Amnesty International, twelve people died after military personnel opened fire on protesters.



“Times like this call for dialogue and restraint on the part of the government and utmost patriotism and professionalism on the part of those charged with securing lives and property," General Secretary, Isaac Ekhator said on behalf of the community.



"Anything to the contrary may be tantamount to pouring fuel on a raging inferno.”



He continued: “It is in the bid for the Nigerian Community in Ghana to show solidarity to the clarion call of all respectable and law-abiding Nigerian citizens everywhere for a total and unconditional overhaul of the entire nation’s security architecture which hopefully will lead to positive change in the statuesque and for better administrative experience and governance in Nigeria that the community has taken it upon itself to facilitate this meeting to create the space for Nigerians here in Ghana to add their collective voices.”



The community further called on the federal government to pay heed to the 5-point demand of the protesters in order to forestall another potential crisis.



They urged the administration to issue “effective reforms in almost every facet of the society to reposition the nation on the part of positive social economic and political transformation to avert a potential but avoidable scenario of the nation slipping to a dangerous precipice.”









