Nigeria Elections: Voters arrive at polling station at 2 am

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Ahead of the presidential and national assembly elections which will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, some voters have resorted to sleeping at a polling station in order for them to be able to cast their votes on time.



A video that has emerged on Twitter shows Nigerians lying on mattresses and using mosquito nets at a polling station in an undisclosed area, as they wait eagerly to cast their votes.



The commentary said the eligible citizens arrived at the polling unit before 2 am.



There are about 93.4 million eligible voters for the polls this year, with the highest record of youth involvement in the country's political history.



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has for the first time ever, introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to accredit voters using biometrics.



BVAS was test-run in the off-season elections in Anambra, Osun, and Edo.



Watch the video below:



