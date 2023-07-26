Niger's president detained by security forces - Report

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Reports have emerged of soldiers blockading the presidential palace and several ministries in Niger's capital, Niamey.



According to BBC reports, there were no shots fired during the incident, but the motive behind the blockade remains unclear.



President Mohamed Bazoum is said to be in his residence with his family, while talks are underway to address the situation.



The situation has raised concerns about a potential attempt by the presidential guard to seize power, although no official confirmation has been provided at this time.



The Africa Press Agency (AFP) reports that President Bazoum's residence is currently surrounded by military personnel.



One unnamed source has described the incident as a "fit of temper" by the troops. Further details and updates on the situation are expected to follow as authorities work to de-escalate the situation and restore order.



YNA