Nigel Gaisie is a criminal - Rev. Owusu Bempah

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International has disclosed the leader of Prophet Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie is a criminal and not a genuine man of God.



According to him, Nigel Gaise is a fake man of God and prophesies only for money.



Speaking in an interview on Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM, Owusu Bempah explained Nigel Gaisie is only doing the work of God just for money.



The “man of God” stressed that all the prophecies by Nigel Gaisie never comes to pass be that clearly denotes he is fake."



The outspoken prophet added that his prophecy about the 2020 elections bounced and it is clear he is not ordained by God.



He further mentioned Nigel Gaisie took money from the former President, John Dramani Mahama after he made a prophecy that he was going win the 2016 elections which apparently never came to pass.







