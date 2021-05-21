Nhyiaso MP commissions Atasemanso police station

Regional News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso constituency, Mr Stephen Amoah has commissioned the newly built Atasemanso ultramodern police station in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.



The facility was established by the Chief of Atasemanso, (Atasemansohene) Nana Owusu Barima III.



The police post according to the Atasemanso Chief will help reduce the crime rate in his community.



Speaking at the official commissioning of the facility on, May 19, 2021, Nana Owusu Barima III said, a lot of criminals have besieged Atasemanso for which they live in the cemetery, robbing and killing people all the time. For this reason, he thought it necessary to build a police station to fight against these perpetrators.



He however eulogized his people for their unflinching support towards the construction of the facility.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah, popularly known as ‘Stika' delivering his speech at the event said, insecurity in his constituency is a concern.



“Nhyiaeso is now becoming number one in the region in terms of robbery and insecurity.



He said, “insecurity is really on the ascendancy, and as an MP I can’t have my peace and it’s of great concern to me.”



According to the lawmaker, the youth have resorted to the use of drugs such as marijuana and tramadol thereby creating a large number of 'wee' ghettos. For this reason “we are putting measures in place to set up technical skills and security committee to combat those heinous crimes.”



He declared that the young ones in his constituency have as well resorted to gambling (sports betting) which is also a major challenge. Therefore, the security committee will ensure that; “If you’re below 18 years we’ll not allow you to participate in betting. You can not purchase whether for your own use or send by an elderly person, tobacco and alcoholic beverages. We will take unregistered motorcycles by force and dash them to the police, whether you’re NPP Chairman’s daughter or NDC Chairman’s son we’ll not allow them. We want to ensure that our properties are well protected in the Nhyiaeso constituency.”



He commended the Atasemansohene for the wonderful building and pledged his support for the community in terms of developmental infrastructures.



DCOP David Agyemang Adjem, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander on the other hand praised the Atasemanso Chief for the establishment of the police station.



He said, his men will work assiduously to protect the lives and properties of the people.



He however warned authorities in the community not to interfere with the police in the quest of performing their duties.



He charged the public to assist the police with mature information about criminals to effect their arrest.