Ngoah Anyimah Kodom is not Bibiani chief - Traditional rulers

Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II of Bibiani in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai of the Western North Region has incurred the wrath of the various legitimately installed chiefs, queen-mothers, youths and opinion leaders in the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area for making unguided and inflammatory remarks which has created tension and confusion in Bibiani.



The aggrieved chiefs and residents of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area could not fathom why Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom, who has no capacity to speak as a legitimate traditional ruler in Bibiani under the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, would accord this position to himself and be making misleading statements to the general public about the history of the independence day celebration to be held at Bibiani.



According to them, Bibiani has no chief and that Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom, who is currently parading himself as the chief of the area, has not been installed.



They, therefore, cautioned anyone dealing with him in business or otherwise to be guided, or do so at their own risk.



Per the tradition of the Area, the chief who is mandated traditionally and lawfully to control Bibiani is the chief of Kyikyiwere, who doubles as Krontihene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, known as Anarfi Abebio.



The traditional rulers provided documentary proof to back their claim that the elders of Bibiani had informed the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council that Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II is not a chief of Bibiani, explaining that the area is under the chieftaincy control of Anarfi Abebio.



At a press conference addressed by the Chief of Kyikyiwere, who doubles as Krontihene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, Anarfi Abebio, he briefed journalists on how Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom cited contempt against Anarfi Abebio, but he [Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom] has completely lost the case in the court.



They indicated that the court gave judgment that Anarfi Abebio, who has been installed as Chief of Kyikyiwere since 1998, is a genuine chief and that he should be performing his chieftaincy tasks and duties.



Anarfi Abebio on behalf and in consultation with Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council was responding to the current outburst of Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II.



It would be recalled that Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II, who is parading himself as the Chief of Bibiani, in a press conference, cautioned against any attempts to harm Bibiani’s reputation before, during and after the independence celebration.



Narrating the history surrounding the Independence Day celebration in Bibiani, Nana said this event started in 1996, when a lot of dignitaries, including the former head of state, Dr. Hilla Liman, were invited to grace the occasion.



Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II narrated that nananom will climax the Independence Day anniversary next year in Bibiani, where he would celebrate his thirtieth anniversary on the throne.



“I want to call on all stakeholders and investors that my doors are opened for their participation and involvement to make the Independence Day a remarkable one,” he stated.



But in a quick rebuttal, Anarfi Abebio described Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II as an imposter chief, saying that currently Bibiani has no chief.



He called on the general public to disregard Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom's current move to announce that he is going to lead the residents in Bibiani to celebrate this year's Independence Day in Bibiani.



He stressed that the calls made by Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom to all stakeholders and investors that his doors are opened for their participation and involvement to make the Independence Day a remarkable one should be ignored since he is not a recognized chief of Bibiani and that he is not the one who can make such an appeal.



Anarfi Abebio noted that during the 2023 Independent Day celebrations at Bibiani, he was delegated by the elders and chiefs of the area to represent the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, who doubles as current President of Western Region House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi.



He stated that most of the legally and lawfully installed chiefs, queen-mothers and other traditional rulers from the Sefwi Anhwiaso traditional Area joined him to grace the occasion, which was very successful, saying that Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom should be called to order by the national security and Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, for the peace to prevail in the area.



On the issue of hooligans in Bibiani, Anarfi Abebio accused Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II of being the main brain behind the promotion of hooliganism in Bibiani and its adjoining communities, saying that he shouldn't run away from the hooliganism in the area.



"We are saying categorically that Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II has promoted hooliganism in Bibiani," he said, citing the violence caused by his hired hooligans, which allegedly resulted in the killing of one of the boys in 2023.



Suddenly, this year too, Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II has promoted hooliganism, which resulted in the situation when the hooligans killed one Big Joe in Bibiani…



"What happened in Bibiabi resulted in the deaths of the two young men, we are saying that Nana Ngoah Anyimah Okodom is the promoter. Nana Ngoah Anyimah Okodom incited his people (hooligans) to attack the chiefs and other traditional officeholders in their attempt to visit the River Mensin to perform some rituals to pave the way for the operation of a large-scale mining firm, Asante Gold Corporation.



"So, if today he [Nana Ngoah Anyimah Okodom] is saying that there are no more hooligans in Bibiani, as for that statement from him, we the people in the area are praising him for making such a warning statement. On that aspect, we will trust him because he is the one behind the unlawful behavior such as rioting, bullying and vandalism, usually in connection with crowds at sporting events in the area.



"But what we are finally warning him today that he [Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II] is not the chief of Bibiani and he has already been installed as Krotihene of Sefwi Anhwiaso area so he doesn't have the traditional and chieftaincy capacity to speak as the traditional ruler to the issues of community importance in Bibiani.



"Ngoah Anyimah Kodom has the right to contribute to issues in the area as a citizen but not in his capacity as a chief of the area," the chief warned.



He further warned Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II to stop his continuous habit of speaking to the issues of community importance in his full capacity as the chief in the area, since actions and inactions are breeding chieftaincy disputes, a situation that is retarding development in the area.



Speaking on the history of the Independent Day celebration in Bibiani, the gazetted Chief of Bibiani Hwenapori, Nana Ebiri Kwaku III, delved into the matter and warned Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II to stay out of their matters.



He stressed that Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II lacks historical knowledge about the Independence Day celebration in Bibiani.



"Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II should rather shut up for us to school him on the date that we have started the Independence Day celebration in Bibiani. This is because we have been observing the day in Bibiani before 1996 that Dr. Hilla Liman came to Bibiani," the chief noted.



He indicated that the current statement made by Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II to the effect that the Independence Day celebration event started in 1996, where a lot of dignitaries, including the former head of state, Dr. Hilla Liman, were invited to grace the occasion, was not true.



Nana Ebiri Kwame III said before 1996, Dr. Hilla Limann came to Bibiani, where there was already the highest celebration of Independence Day because the former President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah one time stayed in Bibiani.



He mentioned that that was why he [Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah] wanted to launch the Convention People's Party (CPP) in light of Papa Amakonam and others in Bibiani.



"For Bibiani where the Union Jack Flag is situated at the European Club area, it was where the people in Bibiani started Independence Day. However, when there was a declaration of Independence Day celebration in Ghana in 1957, the Union Jack Flag broke down so that is where the people of Bibiani started the Independence Day celebration," he said.



According to the rich history of Bibiani, the declaration of Ghana’s Independence on the 6th of March 1957 gave their forefathers real freedom from the all-white employers in charge of Biniani’s first gold mining company.



The then “white employers” occupied well-structured bungalows which were a no-go area for the indigenes of the town."



The now Bibiani Independence Square was a segregated playing ground which was solely for the whites. They demarcated plush areas for their comfort while the indigenes were living in single rooms and under very harsh conditions.



It is said that on the day Ghana was finally declared free from colonialism, the indigenes of Bibiani took over the bungalows, clubhouses and other Whites-dominated areas as a real show of ownership.



Per the history handed over to them, 6th March 1957 gave their forefathers the real meaning of independence, freedom and ownership to occupy their land.



For the 63rd year, the celebration of Independence Day has been seen as a special day for the chiefs and people of Bibiani, it has become more than Christmas or America’s Thanksgiving on the 4th of July or the Easter Festival for the Kwahus.