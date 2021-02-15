General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Next time build hospitals not a Cathedral when you return from seeking medical care – A Plus to Ofori-Atta

Kwame A Plus, Musician

Social Commentator Kwame A Plus has told the Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta to look for money to build world-class hospitals in the country so he does not go abroad to seek medical care in the future.



A statement from the Finance Ministry indicated that the Minister who was set for vetting on Tuesday, February 16 will be flown to the United States of America to seek medical attention.



This was after he has had several complications as a result of contracting the deadly COVID-19.



“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana.” the statement said.



But reacting to this, the Kwame A Plus who wished him speedy recovery reminded him of the need to build such top class hospitals in Ghana so there will not be the need to fly out of the country for hospitals in the west.



“Speedy recovery Sir. We shall remember you in prayer But please when you come back let’s look for donations to build a world-class hospital instead of a cathedral so that our leaders won’t travel all the way to America. See you soon stronger than ever,” he said.



