Next on The Lowdown: Sale of Saglemi Housing project and matters arising

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, announced, in 2022, the government’s intention to sell the Saglemi Housing project to a private developer due to a lack of funds to complete it.



However, a group calling itself 'Team Saglemi Not for Sale' strongly opposes this move by the government and is willing to prevent the sale of the over 1,500 housing units.



On this ground, the convenor of the group Nana Otu Darko joined Daniel Oduro on The Lowdown to highlight some of the objectives of the group and also make known the length the group is willing to go to stop the sale of the Saglemi Housing project.



The group believes that the over 1,500 housing units will help bridge the housing deficit in the country if the government commits to finishing it.



Watch some excerpts of the interview below:



